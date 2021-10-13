T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $124.94 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.