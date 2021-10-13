Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.21 and last traded at $40.21. 1,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 215,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.