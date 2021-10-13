Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $873.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.59. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $476,765.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,557 shares of company stock worth $1,980,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

