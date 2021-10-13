Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Major Shareholder Stella Roy Sells 200,000 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stella Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $3,245,887.35.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 111.32 and a beta of 0.75. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 4.8% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 118,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 34.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 76,033 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Switch by 164.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Switch by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

