Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 26,338 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,063 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,338 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 668.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

