Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 250,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.23.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

