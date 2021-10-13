Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.45

Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHGKY)

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited operates as a non-bank financial institution offering tailored financial solutions to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Core areas of its business are Wealth Management & Brokerage, Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Consumer Finance and Principal Investments. It also provides funds management, money lending, corporate and consumer financing, margin financing, asset holding and leasing, property investment, corporate marketing and investment consultancy, and nominee services.

