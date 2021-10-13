Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

INN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 4,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

