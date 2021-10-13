Substratum (SUB) Tops One Day Volume of $3,466.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $3,466.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00044542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.00218868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00095618 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

SUB is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

