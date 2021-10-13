Stuart Lorimer Purchases 29 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 522 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £151.38 ($197.78).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Stuart Lorimer acquired 27 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £152.28 ($198.95).

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 504 ($6.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 545.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 532.72. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £564.63 million and a P/E ratio of 17.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 535 ($6.99).

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.