StrongHands (SHND) Trading 49.8% Lower This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $587,701.96 and approximately $1,804.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 250.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,777,595,149 coins and its circulating supply is 17,364,400,795 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.