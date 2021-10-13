Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives €84.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €84.92 ($99.91).

Several research firms have issued reports on SAX. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of SAX stock traded down €0.85 ($1.00) on Friday, reaching €73.30 ($86.24). 60,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €68.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

