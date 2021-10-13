Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Stride by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LRN opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

