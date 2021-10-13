Streamr (DATA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.81 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $112.54 million and $24.81 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00044204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00218491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00095004 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

