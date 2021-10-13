Strategic Equity Capital Plc (LON:SEC) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.60 Per Share

Strategic Equity Capital Plc (LON:SEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SEC opened at GBX 288.67 ($3.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £182.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 300.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 297.64. Strategic Equity Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 324.65 ($4.24).
About Strategic Equity Capital
