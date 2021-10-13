Strategic Equity Capital Plc (LON:SEC) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.60 Per Share

Strategic Equity Capital Plc (LON:SEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SEC opened at GBX 288.67 ($3.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £182.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 300.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 297.64. Strategic Equity Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 324.65 ($4.24).

About Strategic Equity Capital

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

