Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.74 million.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

