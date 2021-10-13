Stifel Nicolaus Trims CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price to $101.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $139.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.35.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.45. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $84.38 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 118,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.