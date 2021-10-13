Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of DH stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

