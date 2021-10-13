Stifel Financial Corp Sells 26,928 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,928 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $40,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,972,000 after acquiring an additional 45,439 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $108.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,780 shares of company stock worth $15,239,515 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.