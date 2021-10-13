Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,633 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $31,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

VBK opened at $281.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.50 and a 200-day moving average of $282.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.60 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

