Stifel Financial Corp Has $32.19 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,682 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $32,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,361,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,960,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after purchasing an additional 527,454 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,020,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,102,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after buying an additional 413,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

