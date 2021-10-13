Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $43,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

