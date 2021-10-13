Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 376,160 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Steel Dynamics worth $33,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $4,490,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 81.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

