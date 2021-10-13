Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 35.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 954,622 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 249,987 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $35,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

