SThree (LON:STHR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $299.94

SThree Plc (LON:STHR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.94 ($3.92) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.97). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £397.26 million and a PE ratio of 10.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 300 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 299.94.

About SThree (LON:STHR)

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

