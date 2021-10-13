Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.58 Million

Analysts predict that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will post $240.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $239.40 million to $241.63 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $971.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $965.47 million to $977.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STVN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Shares of STVN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,095. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.67.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

