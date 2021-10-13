Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
STRL stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $665.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Sterling Construction
Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.