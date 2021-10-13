Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

STRL stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $665.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

