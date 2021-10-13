Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 245.5% from the September 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 647,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Stem stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,644. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

