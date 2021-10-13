Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,131,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Steelcase worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth $3,311,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Steelcase by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108,110 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Steelcase by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

SCS stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.54%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.