State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $1.44 Million in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 912,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,658,000 after buying an additional 31,089 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1,547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 80,892 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $4,292,562.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,944,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,057 shares of company stock worth $7,285,651 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

