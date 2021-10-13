State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $1.21 Million in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of Scion Tech Growth I stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

