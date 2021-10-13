State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.52 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,076,000 after purchasing an additional 175,126 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,198,000 after acquiring an additional 167,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,150,000 after purchasing an additional 78,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Graco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,136,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,051,000 after acquiring an additional 53,649 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.