State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $1.27 Million Stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Scholar Rock worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,386,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,238,000 after buying an additional 390,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 276.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 187,477 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 18.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 125,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 49.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after buying an additional 111,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $953.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.13. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $392,345. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.