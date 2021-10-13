State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $1,895,031.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,309 shares of company stock worth $12,586,714. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.