State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 106.33 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.