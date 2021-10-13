Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

