Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STMP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katie May sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.17, for a total transaction of $1,625,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.44, for a total transaction of $1,409,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,016,442 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Stamps.com stock opened at $329.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.11. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $329.92.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

