StakerDAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,235.00 (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One StakerDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakerDAO has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $2,235.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00063687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00118645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00075679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,837.34 or 1.00180486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.74 or 0.06269325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StakerDAO Coin Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

StakerDAO Coin Trading

