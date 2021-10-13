St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC cut shares of St. James’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of STJPF opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

