SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,747,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $1,423,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after buying an additional 3,631,504 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after acquiring an additional 501,108 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,993,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 379,302 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,313,000 after purchasing an additional 374,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

