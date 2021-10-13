SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

