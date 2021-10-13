Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 1.42% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMGC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after buying an additional 1,062,158 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,441,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,685,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,350,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,941,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of RMGC opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.