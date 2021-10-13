Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $985,000 in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Gobi Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gobi Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69. Gobi Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

