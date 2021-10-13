Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $969,000 in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Adit EdTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.