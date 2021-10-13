Spring Creek Capital LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Spring Creek Capital LLC lowered its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGCB stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

