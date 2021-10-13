Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Declares GBX 38.50 Dividend

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SPX opened at £147.45 ($192.64) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £157.11 and a 200 day moving average price of £208.62. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of £105.20 ($137.44) and a twelve month high of £167 ($218.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of £10.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.21.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £122.85 ($160.50) to £150.50 ($196.63) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £124.70 ($162.92).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.