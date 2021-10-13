SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.00

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 1100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBND. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 35,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.