Spartan Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.74 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $41.54 million and $1.74 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000874 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00062210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00117202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00073994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,835.92 or 0.99010180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.95 or 0.06170769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 85,019,177 coins and its circulating supply is 84,318,732 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

