Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Gap Down to $53.92

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.92, but opened at $52.45. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $52.59, with a volume of 222,195 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,095,000 after buying an additional 362,019 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

