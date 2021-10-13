Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) & Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Financial Comparison

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Southwest Airlines and Frontier Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwest Airlines 0 1 17 0 2.94 Frontier Group 0 1 10 0 2.91

Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus price target of $60.45, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. Frontier Group has a consensus price target of $22.36, indicating a potential upside of 32.79%. Given Frontier Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Southwest Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Southwest Airlines and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Airlines -16.23% -33.72% -8.77% Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southwest Airlines and Frontier Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Airlines $9.05 billion 3.41 -$3.07 billion ($6.22) -8.39 Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southwest Airlines.

Summary

Southwest Airlines beats Frontier Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co. engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. The company was founded by Rollin W. King and Herbert D. Kelleher on March 15, 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

